Assam Governor celebrates NCC cadets’ return from RDC 2026

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday attended a reception programme organised by the Directorate of NCC North Eastern Region at Lachit Ghat to felicitate NCC cadets returning from their participation in the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026.



Governor Acharya congratulated the NCC cadets for participating in the Republic Day Camp and representing the state at the function.

He said that hosting them at the historic Lachit Ghat is symbolic, as it recalls the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, who exemplified supreme devotion to safeguard the nation.



He described the NCC cadets as the torchbearers of this heroic tradition and the face of New India, who are disciplined, energetic, and dedicated.

The Governor appreciated the cadets for their outstanding performance at the Republic Day celebrations.