CM Sarma reviews flood relief, visits schools in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited a relief camp for flood-affected people in Sivasagar district and several ravaged areas and the premises of educational institutions affected by the calamity.



The Chief Minister is on a five-day visit to Upper Assam to assess the recent flood disaster. He first visited the relief camp set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology campus in Sivasagar, where he took stock of the condition of the camp inmates and interacted with them.



He asked the district administration to ensure adequate food, safe drinking water, healthcare services and all essential facilities for children, elderly persons and women staying at the camp.