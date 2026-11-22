Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted the state government's efforts to improve access to quality education for children from tea garden communities, showcasing the Model School at Ketela Tea Garden in Biswanath district as an example of the initiative.

In a post on X, Sarma said tea garden families had worked for generations to put Assam on the world map and their children deserved every opportunity to achieve success in life.

"Our tea garden families have worked for generations to put Assam on the world map. Their children deserve every chance to make their own mark. At Ketela Tea Garden in Biswanath, our model school brings that opportunity closer to home," the Chief Minister said.