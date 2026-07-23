Assam Cong takes out protest rally demanding Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak

Guwahati: Demanding immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET exam scandal, the Assam Congress on Wednesday brought out a protest rally in the state capital.
Led by the Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury, the rally was taken out from the state party headquarters Rajiv Bhawan. Many MLAs, scores of leaders and supporters demanded the resignation of Pradhan, a detailed discussion on the matter in Parliament, and immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesting students in Delhi.
"There is a systemic failure that has plunged India's education system into crisis and put the future of lakhs of students at risk. We strongly condemn the brutal police crackdown on students peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar," Choudhury said.
The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Education Minister are accountable for the recurring paper leaks, rampant corruption, and the collapse of the country's education system, and they should resign, he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.