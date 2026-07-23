Assam Cong takes out protest rally demanding Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak

Guwahati: Demanding immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET exam scandal, the Assam Congress on Wednesday brought out a protest rally in the state capital.

Led by the Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury, the rally was taken out from the state party headquarters Rajiv Bhawan. Many MLAs, scores of leaders and supporters demanded the resignation of Pradhan, a detailed discussion on the matter in Parliament, and immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesting students in Delhi.