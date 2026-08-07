Assam CM urges students to embrace skill-driven education

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said students must move beyond conventional degrees and embrace skill-driven, specialised education to remain employable in an increasingly competitive job market, asserting that merit and expertise would define future opportunities.
Launching the distribution of application forms for the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Scheme and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Scheme at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here, Sarma urged students to focus on academics, discipline and acquiring specialised skills alongside their regular studies.
“The world today values specialists. An undergraduate or postgraduate degree alone is no longer sufficient. Students should develop expertise in an additional field to enhance their employability,” the Chief Minister said.
Highlighting employment prospects, Sarma said the state government plans to recruit around two lakh people over the next five years, including nearly 22,000 laboratory technicians, GNM nurses and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs). He expressed concern over low enrolment in science education in Assam, saying greater interest in science was essential for the state’s long-term progress.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to transparent recruitment, Sarma said 1.60 lakh government jobs had been provided purely on merit during the present government’s tenure and assured that future appointments would remain corruption-free.
Calling the undergraduate and postgraduate years the most crucial phase of a student’s life, he said success comes through dedication to education rather than agitation. “Students should remain focused on academics, become seekers of knowledge and contribute to transforming society through education,” he said.
The Chief Minister also launched the application process for the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes, saying they were designed to encourage serious learning and improve academic commitment among students. He said the Nijut Moina Scheme, introduced to discourage child marriage by supporting girls’ education, is expected to cover five lakh beneficiaries during the current financial year, while the Nijut Babu Scheme will support 1.20 lakh male students after its expansion.
Sarma also announced financial assistance of Rs 15.86 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 793 flood-affected schools in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, besides over Rs 4.26 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for 21,025 students in Sivasagar and Charaideo to purchase study materials damaged in the recent floods.
He said the government would extend additional support to schools that suffered permanent damage after detailed assessment and reiterated its commitment to restoring educational infrastructure without disrupting students’ academic progress.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.