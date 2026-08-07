Assam CM urges students to embrace skill-driven education

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said students must move beyond conventional degrees and embrace skill-driven, specialised education to remain employable in an increasingly competitive job market, asserting that merit and expertise would define future opportunities.

Launching the distribution of application forms for the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Scheme and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Scheme at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here, Sarma urged students to focus on academics, discipline and acquiring specialised skills alongside their regular studies.

“The world today values specialists. An undergraduate or postgraduate degree alone is no longer sufficient. Students should develop expertise in an additional field to enhance their employability,” the Chief Minister said.