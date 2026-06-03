Assam and Centre discuss vision for upcoming IIM Guwahati campus

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that significant progress has been made towards establishing the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati following a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital.



Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister said discussions held on Tuesday evening at the Union Minister's official residence focused on finalising the contours of the proposed IIM Guwahati campus, which is expected to play a key role in strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state.



"Assam will become East India's next education hub and we are trying to get the best possible institutions here. Today I had a very good meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on finalising the contours of the IIM-Guwahati campus. Grateful for his relentless support towards strengthening education infrastructure in Assam," Sarma wrote.