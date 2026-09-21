Assam CM to lay foundation stone for ISRO radar research centre

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lay the foundation stone for ISRO's Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur near here on Monday and described the occasion as a "landmark moment" for the state.
The chief minister, in a social media post, also said it is deeply satisfying that Assam is set to become a home to such cutting-edge national infrastructure.
"A landmark moment for Assam. Today, we will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur, Assam," Sarma said in a post on X on Monday.
As part of Project NETRA, this facility will strengthen India's ability to track objects in space and protect the country's vital space assets, he said.
"For a state once considered far from India's major centres of technology, it is deeply satisfying to see Assam today becoming home to such cutting-edge national infrastructure," he said.
"My deepest gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for considering Assam for this strategic project," Sarma said.
The Assam government has allotted 200 bighas (around 6.61 acres) of land for the project.
The project aims to develop a surveillance and tracking centre to monitor space objects, track orbital debris, and strengthen India's Space Situational Awareness (SSA) capabilities.
(PTI)
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