Assam CM says new gecko find boosts Northeast biodiversity

Guwahati, April 16 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hailed the discovery of a new gecko species, Cyrtodactylus jayadityai, describing it as a proud moment for the state and the Northeast region.
Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that the finding underscores the region’s rich biodiversity and reflects the growing capabilities of researchers working in the field of wildlife science and conservation.
He noted that such discoveries not only add to scientific knowledge but also strengthen the case for sustained ecological preservation efforts in the region.
“A proud moment for Assam and the Northeast. The discovery of a new gecko species, Cyrtodactylus jayadityai, highlights our rich biodiversity and the growing strength of our researchers,” Sarma said in his post.
He further added that it is encouraging to witness conservation initiatives and scientific talent working in tandem to bring such significant findings to light.
According to him, the discovery reinforces the importance of protecting fragile ecosystems, particularly in biodiversity hotspots like Northeast India.
The newly identified species belongs to the genus Cyrtodactylus, commonly known as bent-toed geckos, which are widely distributed across Asia and known for their ecological diversity.
Scientists believe that the identification of Cyrtodactylus jayadityai will contribute to a better understanding of species evolution and habitat specialization in the region.
Experts have long maintained that the Northeast, with its unique climatic and geographical conditions, remains one of India’s most biologically diverse regions, often yielding new species across flora and fauna. However, they also caution that increasing human activity and environmental degradation pose risks to these fragile habitats.
The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid renewed focus on conservation policies and scientific research in Assam, with the state government pushing for greater collaboration between academic institutions, conservationists and local communities.
Sarma emphasised that such discoveries should inspire continued investment in research and conservation, ensuring that the natural heritage of the region is preserved for future generations.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.