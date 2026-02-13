Connectivity boost as Assam CM Sarma inaugurates Majuli-Jorhat bridge

Majuli: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge and its connecting highway, aiming to accelerate development in the Satra hub of Majuli. The inauguration ceremony was held at Manika Pathar in Garmur, Majuli.



It may be noted that during his day-long visit to Majuli district, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 2,218 crore, and presented cheques to 31,952 beneficiaries under MMUA.



The Chief Minister then inaugurated the academic building and a girls' hostel of Majuli Cultural University, the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the District Transport Officer's Office, a Government Model Degree College, the Dakshinpat Satra Museum, the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural complex, and a bridge over the Lohit River at Selekghat.