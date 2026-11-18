Karbi Anglong: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the historic celebration of ‘Karbi Anglong Day’ at Taralangso, Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, as the Chief Guest, marking the 75th anniversary (or Platinum Jubilee) of the formation of Karbi Anglong district.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also formally released the commemorative souvenir brought out on the occasion.

A special highlight of the occasion was the collective rendition of the traditional prayer by 2,000 traditional Karbi priests, in the presence of the Chief Minister, creating a deeply spiritual and sacred atmosphere.

On the occasion, CM Sarma presented appointment letters to a total of 702 selected candidates for teachers under the jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.