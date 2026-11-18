Karbi Anglong: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the historic celebration of ‘Karbi Anglong Day’ at Taralangso, Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, as the Chief Guest, marking the 75th anniversary (or Platinum Jubilee) of the formation of Karbi Anglong district.
The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also formally released the commemorative souvenir brought out on the occasion.
A special highlight of the occasion was the collective rendition of the traditional prayer by 2,000 traditional Karbi priests, in the presence of the Chief Minister, creating a deeply spiritual and sacred atmosphere.
On the occasion, CM Sarma presented appointment letters to a total of 702 selected candidates for teachers under the jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.
He also specially felicitated the Karbi folk dance artistes of the Karbi Cultural Society, who recently brought laurels to the State by winning the First Global Prize at the 16th International Cultural Performing Arts Olympiad held at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Speaking on the occasion, CM extended his heartfelt congratulations and greetings to the people of Karbi Anglong on the 75th anniversary of the district.
He observed that Karbi Anglong Day is an important occasion to commemorate the glorious journey of the Karbi community. Calling upon everyone to remain committed to building a peaceful and prosperous district while safeguarding the distinct identity, language, culture and traditions of the Karbi community, he paid his profound tributes to the great visionaries and eminent personalities of Karbi Anglong.
The Chief Minister presented a detailed account of the district’s long political history.
He stated that during the third and fourth decades of the twentieth century, personalities such as Khorsing Terang, Samsonsing Engti, Sarsing Teron, Song Be and Nihar Rongphar ushered in political and social awakening within Karbi society. Based on the recommendations of the British Government’s Simon Commission, the Government of India Act, 1935, classified the Mikir Hills as a Partially Excluded Area. Subsequently, Khorsing Terang won the 1937 Assam Provincial Legislative Assembly elections, earning the distinction of becoming the first legislator from the Mikir Hills.
The Chief Minister further recalled that during the visit of the then Governor of Assam, Sir Robert Neil Reid, in December 1937, Samson Sing Ingti, Song Be and Khorsing Terang made the first demand for the creation of a separate district.
"To strengthen this demand, the ‘Karbi Adorbar’ was established at Kathalguri in Nagaon in 1945, with Sarsing Teron as its President and Samson Sing Ingti as its General Secretary. Ultimately, following the prolonged struggle of the Karbi Adorbar and the efforts of Gopinath Bordoloi, the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District were formally constituted on November 17, 1951," he said.
Referring to the prevailing atmosphere of peace in the district, the Chief Minister said, “When I look at the challenges confronting different States across the country today, I see that the Karbi Hills have ushered in a new era of peace. There is no longer the sound of weapons here; there are no rifles, grenades or gunshots. Today, we are moving forward with a renewed resolve to conquer the world through our culture, education and sports.”
The Chief Minister asserted that there is no need for Karbi Anglong to compare itself with other areas, as the district has already made significant strides ahead of many areas in the fields of education, culture and institutional development.
Expressing his firm belief that Karbi Anglong would preserve its history and cultural heritage and emerge as a source of inspiration for others, he stated, "The Government of Assam stood firmly with the people of Karbi Anglong in addressing all their concerns and demands."
He reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to working together with the people to take the district forward on the path of progress.
Deputy Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly Habe Teron, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Chairman of the Council Raju Tisso, Vice-Chairman Abhijit Kro, MP Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Surya Rongphar and Lunsing Teron, along with several other distinguished personalities, representatives of the Karbi Sahitya Sabha and Karbi Cultural Society, Executive Members and Members of the Autonomous Council were present on the occasion.
As a part of the Karbi Anglong Day celebrations, a colourful cultural event was organised at KASA Stadium in Diphu in the presence of the Chief Minister, marking Karbi Anglong Day. 15,000 young men and women belonging to 17 different communities residing in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council area, dressed in their respective traditional attire, jointly performed the traditional folk dance ‘Nimso Kerung’.
Describing the initiative to include this dance in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ as a historic and commendable endeavour, the Chief Minister announced that a similar performance of ‘Nimso Kerung’ would be organised in Guwahati at a later date.
He also announced a financial incentive of Rs 25,000 each for every artiste who participated in the performance.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.