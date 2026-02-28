Mission Basundhara 3.0 gains momentum as Assam CM distributes land pattas

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, formally launched the distribution of land pattas to indigenous landless families across the State under Mission Basundhara 3.0 at a programme held at Deuri Beel in Dhemaji.



According to the release, during the event, digital land pattas and allotment letters were also distributed to various public institutions. The Chief Minister further initiated the land settlement process in previously un-surveyed (NC) villages where surveys have been completed under the SVAMITVA scheme.



Further, under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, forest land rights were granted to 538 individuals residing in the Subansiri and Jiadhal Reserved Forests, said the release.