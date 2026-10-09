Assam CM calls on students to help build a self-reliant Assam

Sonitpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited Sonitpur district as part of a one-day programme, visited Tyagbir Hem Baruah College at Jamugurihat and interacted with the students.



Talking to the students, CM Sarma shared with them about the inauguration of Assam’s first ceramic tiles manufacturing unit at Dighali Chapori and a milk processing project at Santipur in Jamugurihat, with a processing capacity of 20,000 litres of milk per day.



He said that countries or states which export more and import less are economically stronger. While countries that export more earn foreign exchange, those that import more have to spend foreign exchange.

"When imports increase, foreign exchange earnings decline while the requirement for foreign exchange to pay for imports keeps rising. Under such circumstances, a country may become financially bankrupt. Other countries may then stop selling goods to a bankrupt country, resulting in unrest and instability," CM said.