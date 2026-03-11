Guwahati Science City inaugurated by Assam CM at Tepesia



Recalling his childhood visit to the Science Museum in Kolkata, he stated that the experience had inspired him to dream of establishing a world-class science city in Guwahati, along with other places across Assam.

He said that the Guwahati Science City, built on 250 bighas of land, is significantly larger in area than the Science City in Kolkata.



The Chief Minister stated that among the projects undertaken by the State government for the younger generation, this project is one of the most significant and attractive.



He said that the Space Odyssey, Eureka Pavilion and the Digital Planetarium will enable students to experience realistic simulations ranging from space travel to moon missions and the Mars mission.

He further added that with the help of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, visitors will be able to closely observe the biodiversity of sanctuaries like Kaziranga in great detail, an experience that may not always be possible even during a physical visit to the sanctuary.

CM Sarma, moreover, said that a strong nation cannot be built merely on emotions; it is through the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom that society and the nation can truly progress.