Assam CM announces free textbooks, financial aid for students in flood-hit districts

Guwahati, Assam (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the state government has stepped up relief and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected families, announcing that fresh textbooks have been dispatched to all affected districts and financial assistance for students to purchase study materials will be launched on Thursday.
Sharing updates after visiting flood-hit areas, the Chief Minister said that schools in the affected regions are scheduled to reopen on August 10 and efforts are underway to ensure that students can resume their education without further disruption.
In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Fresh textbooks have already been dispatched to all affected districts, while uniforms are on the way. Financial assistance for buying study materials will also be launched tomorrow and schools will reopen on Aug 10 -- these are information I shared with my young friends today."
The Chief Minister also appealed to insurance companies to expedite the settlement of claims filed by flood victims, stressing that those who have suffered losses should receive assistance without unnecessary delay.
"Insurance companies must expedite the settlement of flood-related claims with urgency and compassion," Chief Minister Sarma said.
He also assured people who do not have insurance coverage that the state government would extend all possible support to help them recover from the disaster.
"For those who are uninsured, like this civil society member, our Government will stand firmly with them and extend every possible support," he added.
During his visit to flood-affected villages, the Chief Minister interacted with residents who narrated their experiences of loss and displacement caused by the recent floods.
Reflecting on the interactions, Chief Minister Sarma said that he had personally taken note of the concerns raised by affected families and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring timely rehabilitation.
"Walking through the flood-affected villages, I heard stories of loss, resilience and hope. I am personally taking note of their concerns and will ensure every affected family receives timely support and the assistance needed to rebuild," he added.
The Assam government has been carrying out relief distribution, damage assessment and rehabilitation measures across several flood-hit districts, with special focus on restoring education, rebuilding damaged infrastructure and supporting families who lost homes, crops and livelihoods in the recent deluge.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.