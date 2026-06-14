Assam Cabinet decides to stop Aadhaar issuance to those aged above 18: CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Cabinet has decided that Aadhaar cards would not be issued to those above the age of 18 to ensure illegal immigrants don't acquire the document.

In exceptional cases, the district commissioner will have to send a proposal to the state government seeking permission for issuing the card, he said at a press conference here after chairing a cabinet meeting.

The government will then decide whether the applicant is eligible for the card, the chief minister informed reporters.

Remarking that Aadhaar card issuance has reached a saturation point in the state, Sarma said, "In some districts, it has crossed the 100 per cent mark, and we must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards.