Assam Cabinet approves Rs 108.81 crore for free college admissions under Pragyan Bharati

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved Rs 108.81 crore under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme to reimburse colleges for providing free admission to eligible first-year undergraduate students during the 2026–27 academic year. The allocation is expected to benefit more than 1.5 lakh students across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision following the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, November 10. Under the scheme, eligible students are exempted from paying admission fees, while the state government reimburses the participating institutions for the amount waived.