Cabinet nod for 57 Junior engineers, multiple agri & infra projects in Assam

Dispur: The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a series of decisions, including the re-appointment of Junior Engineers, land allotment under Mission Basundhara, and establishing a new College of Agricultureon on Thursday.



The State Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of 57 Nos. JE(C) under regulation 3(f), PWD, whose services ceased to exist vide Notification No. E-504076/60 dated 20.11.2025, and were unable to qualify in the recent selection through APSC for 650 Nos. of posts of JE(C), PWD.



The 57 Nos. of JE(C) under regulation 3(f) have been rendering their service in the PWD Department since 2019. Consequently, they have acquired significant technical expertise in the workings of the department. Re-appointment under regulation 3(f) will help in retaining these experienced and technically sound manpower in the department.