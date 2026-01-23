Assam to give Olympic-cadre training to Khelo India coaches

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, in partnership with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), has brought an Olympic-calibre coach education camp to Guwahati for former competitive athletes who are transitioning into coaching roles.



According to a release, the initiative has provided advanced international exposure to coaches emerging through Assam's Small Khelo India Centres, making the state the first in the country to elevate the programme by integrating global high-performance expertise into community and grassroots coaching.



The programme features Troy Douglas, three-time Olympian, World Championships medallist and Head Coach of IIS Athletics, alongside Klaus Bartonietz, one of the world's most respected high-performance minds whose work has helped shape India's rise on the Olympic podium.

Together, they are equipping Assam's next generation of coaches with practical, on-field knowledge, focusing on biomechanics, physics, movement efficiency, and the fine technical details that create a competitive edge at the highest level.



Speaking on the initiative, Kausar Jamil Hilaly, IAS, Secretary, Department of Sports, Assam, said, "Small Khelo India is a powerful national framework, and Assam is proud to be the first state to deepen its impact by integrating Olympic-calibre expertise into coach education. By investing in former athletes who are now shaping young talent in their communities, we are strengthening the foundation of our sports ecosystem. This approach places Assam at the forefront of grassroots-to-elite development and aligns strongly with India's long-term Olympic vision."



The programme brings together a cohort of former competitive athletes from across Assam who are now stepping into coaching roles under the Small Khelo India and state development pathways. This includes sprinter Chinmoy Baruah, a Khelo India silver medallist from Majuli Jengraimukh; high jumper Denim Baruah from Sonitpur, a Khelo India Youth Games participant; discus thrower Juganta Changmai of Sivasagar, a junior national bronze medallist; and Mamata Foley from Dibrugarh, a gold medallist at the Northeast Games.



They are joined by Jitupan Mili, a triple jumper from Lakhimpur and Khelo India participant; Raja Das, a race walker from Hailakandi with junior national medals; and distance runner Khem Bahadur Newar from West Karbi Anglong.



Troy Douglas, Head Coach of IIS Athletics, said, "What stands out here is the quality of coaches and the experience they already bring from their competitive careers. Our role through this partnership is to add structure, technical clarity, and global best practices to that foundation. When you combine lived competition experience with the right coaching tools and scientific understanding, you create coaches who can genuinely shape the future of athletes in this state and the country."



The initiative is part of the broader partnership between the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, and IIS, aimed at embedding international standards within grassroots and developmental sport. By strengthening the Small Khelo India ecosystem with Olympic-level expertise, Assam is setting a national benchmark for how community coaching, athlete livelihoods, and high-performance ambition can be brought together into one sustainable model.

