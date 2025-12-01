Assam: Assembly passes 6 bills on education amid Opposition walkout

The Assam Legislative Assembly passed six significant education-related bills, despite a walkout by opposition parties who decried the lack of proper debate and rejected amendments.

The four amendments approved include:

Assam Non-governmental Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Assam Education (Provincialisation of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The remaining two bills, namely the Azim Premji University Bill, 2025 and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Management (NERIM) University Bill, 2025, were approved by voice vote on the final day of the winter session, Business Standard reports.

Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and independent legislators, demanded that their proposals be incorporated into the amendments. The issues covered by these proposals include lowering the minimum enrolment criteria, revising the cut-off year for provincialisation, and including madrassas under relevant oversight.

When none were accepted, they urged a formal vote. However, the Speaker of the Assembly ordered all House doors closed during voting on the amendments. The opposition alleged that ruling-party MLAs entered the chamber after the closure, which the Treasury benches denied.

With no consensus on the procedural complaint, the opposition walked out, paving the way for the bills to pass unopposed.

According to the government, the reforms aim to streamline fee regulation, rationalise staffing, and strengthen institutional governance, thereby reshaping both school-level and higher education in Assam.