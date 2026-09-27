Assam ASHAs help co-design AI platform for cervical cancer screening in rural areas



Participants also mapped their work and training needs, including counselling women, explaining test results, addressing pregnancy and childbirth-related concerns, and making appropriate referrals. They identified features such as short audio-visual lessons, frequently asked questions, reminders, quizzes and progress tracking as potentially useful.

The ASHAs also highlighted the importance of voice-based interaction in Bangla, simple-language content and search functions that reflect the way they naturally frame questions.

One ASHA worker who participated in the workshop said, "I am very happy to attend this workshop. This is the first time I have attended something like this. I have attended many meetings before, but this was very different. Even the questions about cervical cancer- what is important and what is not- were explained through an exercise using bindis. It felt like a fun and interactive way of learning, almost like a game. We learnt so much today, and through this workshop we got to know many things that we did not know before."