Assam announces 12 pc quota for ex-Agniveers in govt jobs

Guwahati: The Assam government has approved 12 per cent reservation for eligible former Agniveers in specified government posts across several departments, with annual recruitment drives under the initiative scheduled to commence in 2027, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on social media platform X, describing the initiative as a step towards recognising the service of former Agniveers and expanding their employment opportunities in the state.