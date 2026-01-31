Mising Youth Festival shows culture thrives through peace, not arms: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the 10th Mising Youth Festival today in Dhemaji, Assam.

On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and many other dignitaries were present.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said, "The Mising Youth Festival has shown a distinct direction to the tribes across the country. He said that the path to protect one's rights, culture, language, literature, dance, and music is not through taking up arms, but through such youth festivals. He remarked that India's culture is formed by blending many cultures, just like the Mising culture. He said that this vision is taking Assam forward. He added that Donyi-Polo not only makes Assam and Arunachal famous but makes India famous across the world."



Amit Shah said "that in the past, different tribes used to struggle to protect their culture, and opposition governments wanted to crush all of them and keep them suppressed within Assam. He stated that the interlocutor appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will work towards resolving all your issues. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Government of India believes that every culture, language, and tradition has an equal right to exist, and it is only through the promotion of all these that we can progress. He said that the Bogibeel Bridge was built with the hard work of our Mising worker brothers and sisters. He added that this bridge has today become a symbol of the vision of the new India across the world and the work to complete it in just 4 years was accomplished under Narendra Modi ji."



The Union Home Minister further said, "The Mising society is the heartbeat of our Brahmaputra Valley, the Mising culture is the soul and vibrant identity of Assam and India's culture, and also a symbol of India of the future. He stated that we must not forget the contribution of the Mising society in India's freedom struggle, and in every struggle, the Mising society has made the supreme sacrifice for defending the country. He said that the Mising society has attempted to reduce floods by giving way to the rivers. Shah said that Ali-Aye-Ligang is an excellent example of achieving balance with nature. He added that in the coming days, there will also be special recruitment of Mising youth into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which will enable the local youth to contribute to the internal security of India."