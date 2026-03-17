Stalin credits persistent efforts for ASI nod for TN archaeology works
Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the ASI's permission to the State department of archaeology for carrying out excavations at eight sites, including Keezhadi, was a victory earned through DMK's persistent efforts.
Stalin said his government would continue to urge the BJP government at the Centre to release Keezhadi's excavation report.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "Relentless pressure, Repeated letters and finally, approval. After months of delay, the Union government has approved archaeological excavations at 8 sites, including Keezhadi."
He continued, "This is a win earned through DMK's persistent efforts."
"But we are not done. The Union BJP government is still sitting on the Keezhadi excavation report. We will not stop until that too is out," he said, while sharing a news report that the ASI has granted permission to the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology for conducting excavations at eight historical sites, including the 11th phase of excavations at Keezhadi.
On March 2, Stalin had urged the Centre to immediately grant approval to archaeological excavations at 8 places in the State to showcase the antiquity of Tamil civilisation.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.