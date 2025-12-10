Ashwini Vaishnaw discusses AI, tech collaboration with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in public welfare, emerging technologies, and the importance of data sovereignty.



In a post on X, the minister said the meeting focused on expanding India's technological capabilities and leveraging AI to improve governance and citizen services.



"Met Microsoft CEO Mr. @satyanadella. Discussed the use of AI for public good, frontier technologies, and data sovereignty. Microsoft's landmark investment reflects India's rise as a reliable global technology partner. This partnership will drive the country's leap from digital to AI public infrastructure," he wrote on X.