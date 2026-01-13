Arunachal, Sikkim share deep cultural and ecological ties : Governor Parnaik

Gangtok/Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), who is on a two-day official visit to Sikkim, on Monday highlighted the deep commonalities between the two Northeastern Himalayan states, saying that both are endowed with rich biodiversity and shared cultural heritage.

The Governor said that the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have vibrant ethnic cultures, unique traditions, and immense tourism potential.

He specifically referred to shared strengths in eco-tourism, orchids, and the preservation of flora and fauna. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Gangtok, and discussed on various issues.