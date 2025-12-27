Arunachal Pradesh: Hills of Menchuka resonates with spirit of Christmas



The initiative underscored the Army's holistic approach to nation-building (beyond security) by promoting cultural integration, emotional connection, and trust with the local populace.

By enabling such engagements, the Indian Army continues to strengthen social bonds and reinforce the message that development, harmony and human values remain central to its presence in the frontier regions.

As Christmas was celebrated at the frontiers of faith, the event left lasting impressions of warmth, goodwill, and shared joy, reaffirming that unity and compassion remain the strongest foundations of national integration.