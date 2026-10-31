Arunachal student earns national science seminar honour

Itanagar: A Class 9 student from Arunachal Pradesh has secured a place among the top nine runners-up at the National Science Seminar 2026, organised by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) in New Delhi.
Rubu Daniel of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Oyan, represented the state at the two-day national-level event held at the National Science Centre on October 30 and 31.
Daniel received a special prize certificate along with a scholarship of Rs 24,000 for one year, competing against students representing 34 states and Union Territories, the school authorities said.
While Odisha secured the first position, nine other participants were declared runners-up and awarded special prizes. Daniel was among them.
The seminar was organised under the theme 'Indian Energy Basket 2047: Prospects and Challenges' and focused on India's future energy requirements, opportunities and challenges.
Daniel was accompanied by his escort teacher, Thokchom Lenin, during the competition, they said.
The event was inaugurated on October 30, with Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board chairman Anil Kumar Jain, in the presence of NITI Aayog adviser (Energy) Rajnath Ram.
The competition comprised a written aptitude test, individual presentations of up to six minutes with limited visual aids, and a question-and-answer session with the jury. Participants also presented cultural performances representing their respective states and Union Territories.
Organised under the overall coordination of Suresh Kumar, national coordinator of National Science Seminar 2026, the event provided a platform for students to showcase their scientific knowledge, presentation skills and understanding of India's future energy landscape.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.