Art for Everyone: How Kalla space is changing lives through creativity

In a country where art education often takes a backseat, I started The Kalla Space to challenge that reality. What began as a personal response to inequality in access to art has grown into an initiative focused on making creativity accessible to communities that need it the most.

Art as a Catalyst for Change

Art, to me, has never just been about drawing or painting. It is a powerful tool for expression, problem-solving, and social change. Through Kalla Space, I work with schools, hospitals, NGOs, and public spaces to ensure that art is not restricted to privilege, but shared widely and meaningfully.

The idea for this initiative took root when I was in 9th grade. During a visit to an underprivileged school in Ludhiana, I noticed a young girl diluting her paint heavily with water. When I asked her why, she told me she didn’t want to “waste” paint because it was too expensive. That moment stayed with me. It made me realize how, despite its immense potential, art is often treated as a non-core subject, something optional, even luxurious, rather than essential.

Healing Through Art

One of the most meaningful milestones for Kalla Space was our contribution to the General Election 2024 SVEEP activity. Over 400 students came together to repaint public walls with messages promoting voter awareness. The project was officially recognized by civic authorities for fostering civic engagement and community pride. In an appreciation letter, officials noted that my vision of using art as a tool for community transformation was truly inspiring, an acknowledgment that reaffirmed the power of creative action.