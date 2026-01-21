Art for Everyone: How Kalla space is changing lives through creativity

In a country where art education often takes a backseat, I started The Kalla Space to challenge that reality. What began as a personal response to inequality in access to art has grown into an initiative focused on making creativity accessible to communities that need it the most.
Art as a Catalyst for Change
Art, to me, has never just been about drawing or painting. It is a powerful tool for expression, problem-solving, and social change. Through Kalla Space, I work with schools, hospitals, NGOs, and public spaces to ensure that art is not restricted to privilege, but shared widely and meaningfully.
The idea for this initiative took root when I was in 9th grade. During a visit to an underprivileged school in Ludhiana, I noticed a young girl diluting her paint heavily with water. When I asked her why, she told me she didn’t want to “waste” paint because it was too expensive. That moment stayed with me. It made me realize how, despite its immense potential, art is often treated as a non-core subject, something optional, even luxurious, rather than essential.
Healing Through Art
One of the most meaningful milestones for Kalla Space was our contribution to the General Election 2024 SVEEP activity. Over 400 students came together to repaint public walls with messages promoting voter awareness. The project was officially recognized by civic authorities for fostering civic engagement and community pride. In an appreciation letter, officials noted that my vision of using art as a tool for community transformation was truly inspiring, an acknowledgment that reaffirmed the power of creative action.
Kalla Space has also made a tangible impact in healthcare spaces. By transforming pediatric wards into brighter, more welcoming environments, particularly at hospitals like Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Charitable Hospital, we witnessed noticeable improvements in patient morale. Hospital staff shared that these changes helped reinforce the therapeutic role of art in emotional well-being and healing.
Our work with NGOs such as Ashirwad (North India Cerebral Palsy Association) and SOCH Autism Community has further deepened my belief in art’s ability to empower. Through art-based therapy, children with special needs have been able to develop fine motor skills, confidence, and self-expression.
One administrator at Ashirwad shared that our work helped students explore their imagination in ways they never thought possible, feedback that continues to motivate me. A Movement That Creates Changemakers
Beyond individual projects, Kalla Space is actively working with government and private schools across 17+ cities in India to integrate art as a fundamental part of education. So far, we have reached over 39,000 students, established structured curricula in more than 60 schools, and built a volunteer team of 150+ members. These programs focus not just on technical skill development, but on creative thinking, problem-solving, and community engagement.
Through my project Vivid Visions under The Kalla Space, I have worked with volunteers across 14 sites to revamp and brighten spaces through art, ranging from classrooms and dormitories to bridges overlooking lakes. All our educational initiatives, curriculum development, and Vivid Visions projects are sustained through Kalla Space fundraisers. These fundraisers involve designing and selling products created from student artwork, ensuring that creativity itself fuels access to more creativity.
The Future of Kalla Space
As Kalla Space continues to grow, my vision remains simple and unwavering: art should never be a privilege. From murals in public spaces to inclusive workshops in hospitals and NGOs, I hope to continue building a future where art belongs to everyone, everywhere.
By Devyani Sehgal