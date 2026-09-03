Army inks MoU with Dehradun Institute, announces fee benefits for wards

Dehradun: The Indian Army on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Combined (PG) Institute of Medical Science & UIHMT Group of Colleges in Dehradun to expand educational opportunities for the children of Indian Army personnel.



Under the MoU, the institution will provide special tuition fee concessions to eligible wards of serving and retired Indian Army personnel, with enhanced support to the wards of personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice.



The initiative reflects the Indian Army’s continued commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their next of kin.