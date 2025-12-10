Army Public School Hyderabad Wins TCS InQuizitive 2025 National Title

Gyan Prakash and Bhavyman Sharma from Army Public School, Hyderabad, were crowned national champions of TCS InQuizitive 2025, following a grand finale that brought together the top 12 school teams from across India. The win came at the culmination of TCS’ flagship inter school quiz, which this year saw participation from more than 3,800 teams representing over 600 schools across 12 cities.



The national finals, hosted by Quizmaster Pickbrain (Giri Balasubramaniam), featured an intense contest for the coveted title. The composure and precision shown by the winning duo set them apart in the closing moments, securing their victory in one of India’s longest-running school quiz competitions.



Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief Human Resources Officer, TCS, said, “TCS InQuizitive continues to reflect the best of young India. The participants at this edition showed sharp thinking, strong awareness, and a genuine spirit of curiosity. Their enthusiasm and ability to connect ideas across domains show the immense promise this new generation carries.”