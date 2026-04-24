Army chief Upendra Dwivedi inducted into International Hall of Fame at US Army War College

Washington: India's Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi was inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the US Army War College in Pennsylvania, becoming the third Indian head of the army to receive such honour.

General Dwivedi, a distinguished fellow of the US Army War College, is the third Indian Chief of Armed Forces to be inducted in the International Hall of Fame after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, #USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh," the Indian Army said in a post on X.