Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Ambassador P Harish discuss Indian's role in UN peacekeeping operations

"The infusion of disruptive technologies, the growing influence of non-state actors, hybrid warfare and the scourge of disinformation have blurred the traditional boundaries of conflict. Shifting geopolitical currents strain the spirit of consensus that underpins cohesive United Nations action. Such realities demand more resilient, swift and unified responses that only peacekeepers working together can deliver," he said.



"A peacekeeper, apart from being a security provider, is a diplomat, a technology enthusiast, a nation builder in far-flung areas and also may be the only media for the flow of information in conflict zones. The blue helmet or casque blue can, in fact, be called the glue that binds a mission and facilitates the functioning of the other organs of the United Nations, as well as the NGOs," he added. Highlighting India's role in global peacekeeping, General Dwivedi said that the nation has deployed about 3,00,000 personnel across 51 peacekeeping missions.