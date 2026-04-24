Aptech, Medhavi Skills University sign MoU to expand industry-linked skilling

Aptech Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Medhavi Skills University to develop structured, industry-aligned skilling programmes across India.

The collaboration aims to create long-term frameworks for vocational training, skill development and degree-linked programmes through project-based engagements. The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between education and employability by integrating training delivery with recognised academic certification.

Under the agreement, Aptech will serve as the training and implementation partner, leveraging its experience in large-scale skilling and vocational education. Medhavi Skills University will act as the awarding and certification body, ensuring alignment with national standards such as the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF).

The partnership will also involve the Medhavi Foundation, a CSR-registered entity, to support the rollout of corporate social responsibility-led skilling initiatives. The collaboration is expected to facilitate government-funded programmes, PSU and CSR-driven projects, and a mix of short-term and long-term courses, including Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

A key focus area will be integration with national digital platforms such as the Skill India Digital Hub, the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), and DigiLocker, enabling seamless credential storage and portability for learners.

Neeraj Malik, WTD and CBO, Enterprise Business Group at Aptech Limited, said,"The collaboration would help build a scalable and outcome-driven skilling ecosystem by combining training delivery with academic certification."

Medhavi Skills University focuses on integrating vocational training with higher education pathways, while Aptech, a long-standing player in the skilling sector, has been expanding its offerings through partnerships aimed at improving access to industry-relevant training.

The partnership comes amid a broader push to strengthen India’s skill development ecosystem, with increased emphasis on aligning training programmes with industry needs and improving employment outcomes at scale.