APSC integrates with DigiLocker to make recruitment faster, secure: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the integration of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) with DigiLocker will transform the public recruitment process by enabling instant and secure verification of candidates' documents while making recruitment faster and fraud-proof.
Announcing the initiative through a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the state government has already transformed public recruitment and is now focusing on improving the recruitment experience for aspirants.
"We have transformed public recruitment. Now we're transforming the recruitment experience. With the integration of APSC and DigiLocker, we are making the journey easier for every aspirant," Sarma said.
According to the Chief Minister, the integration will provide instant and secure verification of documents submitted by candidates, significantly reducing the time taken during various stages of recruitment. He added that the new system will also help accelerate the recruitment process while ensuring a "100 per cent fraud-proof system" by enabling digital verification of certificates and other essential documents.
The move is expected to minimise manual verification, reduce paperwork and enhance transparency in recruitments conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission.
The state government has, over the past few years, introduced several measures to streamline public recruitment, including computer-based examinations, digital evaluation systems and stricter protocols aimed at ensuring merit-based and transparent selection.
The latest integration with DigiLocker is expected to further strengthen these reforms by allowing candidates to securely share authenticated digital documents issued by recognised authorities, thereby reducing delays caused by physical document verification.
The Chief Minister tagged the initiative with the theme of "Ease of Living", asserting that technology-driven governance is helping simplify government services for citizens.
The APSC conducts recruitment examinations for various gazetted posts under the Assam government, and the integration with DigiLocker is expected to benefit thousands of aspirants appearing for competitive examinations every year by making the recruitment process quicker, more efficient and transparent.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.