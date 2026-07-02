APSC integrates with DigiLocker to make recruitment faster, secure: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the integration of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) with DigiLocker will transform the public recruitment process by enabling instant and secure verification of candidates' documents while making recruitment faster and fraud-proof.

Announcing the initiative through a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the state government has already transformed public recruitment and is now focusing on improving the recruitment experience for aspirants.

"We have transformed public recruitment. Now we're transforming the recruitment experience. With the integration of APSC and DigiLocker, we are making the journey easier for every aspirant," Sarma said.