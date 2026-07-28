West Bengal minister reacts to police action during Siwan student protests

New Town: West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday reacted to the police action against protesting students in Bihar's Siwan, saying that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and that the government would examine the incident and take appropriate action wherever such situations arise.

"No one can take the law into their own hands. Wherever such incidents occur, the government will look into the matter, and appropriate measures will be taken," Ghosh said.