APCRDA signs 60-year lease with Aditya Educational Society for Medical College and Skill University in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati continues to attract major investments in education, healthcare and knowledge infrastructure, with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) executing a lease agreement with Aditya Educational Society for the establishment of a Medical College and Skill University in Amaravati.

The proposed campus is aimed at developing advanced skill-based higher education and research infrastructure in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Green Hydrogen, Drone Technologies and other innovation-driven domains. The institution is expected to strengthen Amaravati’s growing ecosystem in education, healthcare, technology and research sectors.

Under the agreement, APCRDA has allotted 23 acres of land in Nidamarru Revenue Village of Mangalagiri mandal, in Guntur, on a 60-year lease basis for development of the educational and research campus.

The agreement was signed by Jubin Cheeran Roy, Joint Director (Estates), APCRDA, on behalf of the Authority. Aditya Educational Society was represented by its Secretary, Adwik Bollineni, who signed the agreement on behalf of the institution.

APCRDA stated that the establishment of premier educational and research institutions in Amaravati reflects the capital city’s emergence as a major destination for knowledge-driven development and future-focused infrastructure.