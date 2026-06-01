AP EAMCET Qualifying Marks 2026: Check category-wise passing marks

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 results today. Along with checking their scores, candidates are also keen to know the qualifying marks required for admission through the state-level entrance examination.
As per the official guidelines, candidates belonging to the General, OBC and other non-reserved categories must secure at least 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking to qualify in AP EAPCET 2026. These qualifying marks determine eligibility for participation in the counselling and admission process.
AP EAMCET Qualifying Marks 2026
The minimum qualifying marks prescribed for AP EAPCET 2026 are:
General Category: 25% of the maximum marks
OBC Category: 25% of the maximum marks
SC Category: No minimum qualifying marks prescribed
ST Category: No minimum qualifying marks prescribed
Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are exempted from the minimum qualifying mark requirement. However, their admission will depend on merit, seat availability and reservation policies during counselling.
The AP EAPCET 2026 rank will be prepared based on a weighted formula, with 75 per cent weightage given to EAPCET normalised scores and 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks. The rank secured in the examination will be valid only for admissions during the 2026-27 academic session.
Students are advised to download and preserve their scorecards, hall tickets and application forms, as these documents will be required during the verification and counselling process.