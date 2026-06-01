AP EAMCET Qualifying Marks 2026: Check category-wise passing marks

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 results today. Along with checking their scores, candidates are also keen to know the qualifying marks required for admission through the state-level entrance examination.

As per the official guidelines, candidates belonging to the General, OBC and other non-reserved categories must secure at least 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking to qualify in AP EAPCET 2026. These qualifying marks determine eligibility for participation in the counselling and admission process.