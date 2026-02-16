AP budget 2026 boosts education with Rs 32,308 crore for schools

VIJAYAWADA: The Education department being monitored under the leadership of the Minister for HRD and IT got substantial funding allocations in the budget for 2026-27.
While a huge amount of Rs 32,308 crore was earmarked for School Education Department of which Rs 1,500 crore is proposed for overhauling the infrastructure in government schools, Rs 2,567 crore for Higher Education Department and another Rs 1,232 crore was allocated for Skill Development and Training Department.
Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Saturday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said, “Education is not just about buildings, syllabi, or examinations. It is about hope in the eye of a mother who believes her child will live a better life. It is about the determination of a rural student dreaming of becoming a doctor, engineer, teacher, or civil servant. Our government sees education not as an administrative responsibility, but as a moral commitment. For us, building schools means building the future. Under the leadership of Nara Lokesh, the education in Andhra Pradesh is becoming outcome focused where the children are getting equipped to compete in the global arena.”
During his speech on the Education department, the Finance Minister said that since June 2024, the government has initiated comprehensive, outcome-oriented reforms through flagship initiatives such as Thalliki Vandanam, Mana Badi- Mana Bhavishyattu, Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Programme, sanitation and maintenance funds, curriculum reforms, digital learning, teacher capacity building and governance restructuring to improve learning outcomes and global competitiveness.
A comprehensive KG-to-PG education reform model has been launched under Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh.
“Grateful to the Government of India for its steadfast support to Andhra Pradesh. Even amid fiscal pressures, we remain committed to responsible financial management and long-term growth. The continued guidance and encouragement of Hon’ble PM Sri Narendra Modi garu and Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman garu have been vital in advancing transformative projects - from Polavaram and Amaravati’s capital development to the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Project, laying strong foundations for our state’s future,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.