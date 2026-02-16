AP budget 2026 boosts education with Rs 32,308 crore for schools

VIJAYAWADA: The Education department being monitored under the leadership of the Minister for HRD and IT got substantial funding allocations in the budget for 2026-27.

While a huge amount of Rs 32,308 crore was earmarked for School Education Department of which Rs 1,500 crore is proposed for overhauling the infrastructure in government schools, Rs 2,567 crore for Higher Education Department and another Rs 1,232 crore was allocated for Skill Development and Training Department.