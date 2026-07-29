Any student who wants to do activism should face police; I faced during Emergency: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, J.P. Nadda, on Wednesday said any student activist who wants to do activism should face police action.

He said this when John Britas raised the issue of Delhi Police personnel barging into the CPI(M) office in Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges and sloganeering after members raised the issue of Delhi Police officials allegedly entering the national headquarters of the CPI(M) on Tuesday to arrest student leader Aishe Ghosh, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union.