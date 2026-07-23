Anti-tobacco programme planned in all West Bengal schools

According to the Health Department, to get the certificate of a tobacco-free educational institution, the school will have to comply with some conditions. A 'Tobacco Free Area' board will have to be hung in a conspicuous place on the school campus. A banner of a tobacco-free institution will have to be placed at the main gate of the school. There will be no signs of cigarettes, bidi pieces, gutkha, khaini packets, or spit stains on the school premises.

(IANS)