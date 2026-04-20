Anti-drug programme to be launched by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

HYDERABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will lead a massive anti-drug awareness programme to be held at the LB Stadium here on June 12. The governor discussed the issue at length with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy when the latter called on him at Lok Bhavan on Sunday. He also discussed various issues related to the education sector with the chief minister.

The governor suggested creating awareness to curb drug abuse in educational institutions and emphasised the need to administer a pledge to students in this regard. He gave details of the awareness programme to be conducted under his guidance on June 12.

Shukla further suggested that students should submit a declaration at the time of admission in schools and colleges, stating that they will stay away from drugs. The chief minister assured the governor that all the suggestions made by him would be taken into consideration and necessary steps would be initiated to curb the drugs menace.