Washington: A mathematician who works for artificial intelligence giant Anthropic claims he has solved a Holy Grail of math problems with the help of the company's AI tool Claude.

It marks the second time in recent months that an AI company or someone linked to one claims to have cracked a famed unsolved math problem.

Levent Alpoge, a member of the company's technical staff, made the announcement Friday by way of a four-page explanation posted on his website. He said that he believes by working with Claude, he has found a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis.