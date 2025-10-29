Animatsuri 2025 to celebrate Anime and Japanese culture in Chennai

The Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) will host Animatsuri 2025 on November 2, celebrating anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture through a vibrant mix of performances, competitions, and workshops.

The event will take place at the IJCCI Hall, bringing together students, artists, and anime enthusiasts from across the city. Designed as a creative platform, Animatsuri encourages participants to explore their interests, showcase talents, and engage with the dynamic world of Japanese entertainment and expression.

The programme will feature an exciting lineup of contests such as Anime Dubsmash, Japanese Whisper, Just a Minute, and an Anime Quiz, promoting spontaneity, creativity, and cultural understanding. Visitors can also look forward to cosplay performances, live shows, and themed photo booths inspired by popular anime series.

Workshops and exhibitions on traditional crafts, calligraphy, and origami will run alongside the pop culture events, offering attendees a glimpse into Japan’s artistic heritage. Merchandise stalls and interactive sessions will further enhance the festive atmosphere.

Part of IJCCI’s ongoing initiative to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Japan, Animatsuri 2025 underscores the growing youth interest in Japanese media, art, and storytelling.

One of IJCCI’s most anticipated annual events, Animatsuri continues to foster enthusiasm, collaboration, and cross-cultural appreciation among learners and fans of Japanese culture.