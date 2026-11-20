

He said the protesters had submitted a memorandum to the Labour Commissioner and sought discussions on the pending demands, warning that they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to act.

Nisha, an outsourced contractual worker at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, said outsourced employees were facing financial difficulties due to the delay in implementing the wage hike as well as irregular salary payments.

“We are outsourced contractual workers in Himachal Pradesh, and the government had announced a Rs.25 daily increase in minimum wages in April, but the notification has still not been issued. This is a cruel joke with workers. We want to know whether the pension increases announced for ministers and the Chief Minister have also been delayed, or why workers are being treated this way,” Nisha said.