Andhra's NTRUHS to roll out India’s first AI-based CBME system

VIJAYAWADA: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) is set to usher in a new era inmedical education by introducing India’s first AI-powered Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) system, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) P Chandrasekhar announced.

Addressing a WebEx meeting with principals, professors, and students from 38 medical colleges across Andhra Pradesh, Dr Chandrasekhar said the initiative is being developed with the support of EdMedAI, created by Dr Chandrasekhar Bondugula, a US-based medical education expert with over 25 years of experience.