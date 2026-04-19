Andhra schoolgirl’s innovation goes global

KAKINADA: These days, there is a global boom in software and artificial intelligence. As a result, lakhs of corporate companies are offering jobs and business opportunities. Meanwhile, the number of food suppliers is gradually decreasing for this reason. If everyone gets involved in the software or service sectors, farming will be completely damaged. Consequently, food and food supplies will suffer.

In this situation, the Indian Government is noticing even updates in agriculture to encourage the sector. In this way, a government high school student’s project, ‘Multi-Purpose Agricultural Tool for Small-Scale Farmers’, was selected as the best one, along with 56 others, at the National Science Fair. It will now be sent to the International Science Fair in Japan.

The Ministry of Science and Technology, has selected five projects from Andhra Pradesh. The winners are Gedela Pujitha from MJPAPBCWR School, Girls, Vizianagaram; Gollapalli Reshma from ZPHS School, Tirupati; Guttula Anushka from Mother Teresa Municipal Corporation High School, Kakinada; Kavali Jyothi from ZPHS School, Anantapur; and Veeramalla Gunasri Keerthi from ZPHS School, Anakapalli. All five female students will be sent to Tokyo, where the event will be held from June 28 to July 4 in Japan.

Guttula Anushka’s project ‘Multi-Purpose Agricultural Tool for Small-Scale Farmers’ was selected for the International Sakura Science Exchange Programme, which is under the Japan Science and Technology Agency. When she was studying in the 8th standard, the project guide KSR Chandra Reddy encouraged her to go to district, state and national science fairs.

The tool is a efficient solution for farmers, integrating several essential functions into one portable machine. Its design allows for seamless irrigation and fertiliser. It prepares furrows, distributes seeds evenly and covers them with soil using the leveller attachment. The student and the guide spent Rs 3,000 on this project to make it from wood, plastic.

Anushka’s project stood as one of the best in the National Fair, which was held in New Delhi in August 2024. The project will be presented at the International Sakura Science Exchange Program. The Kakinada District Educational Officer, Pilli Ramesh, ordered district science officer M Srinivas Veneel to facilitate her travel.

Anushka’s family members and relatives cannot believe this. Because of poverty, she studied at Kakinada Godarigunta Mother Teresa Corporation High School from 1st to 10th standard. Her intellect and brilliance have earned her the opportunity for this Japan tour.

The student Anushka is now studying the Intermediate MPC Group in Pragati Junior College, Kakinada. Anushka’s father, Durga Prasad, works as a mason, and her mother, Arjavathi, works in a private hospital in Kakinada. They have only one daughter, so they are caring about her.

That is why they could not send her to the Diploma even though she cracked rank in CEEP 2026. Her mother stated that she joined Intermediate in respect of her parents’ words. She expresses pride in her’s achievement. The guide, KSR Chandra Reddy, works as a Biology teacher in Ananda Bharati High School, Kakinada. When he was working at Mother Teresa Municipal Corporation High School, he encouraged many projects.

This story has been written by S Trimurthulu.