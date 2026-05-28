Andhra Pradesh strengthens menstrual hygiene scheme for adolescent girls

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department has strengthened its Menstrual Hygiene Scheme, now rebranded as the Balika Raksha Programme, to support adolescent girls across the state.

Launched nationally in 2011 under the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram and funded by the National Health Mission, the initiative is implemented through the School Education Department.