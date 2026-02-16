Andhra Pradesh: Online registration for Army rally commences

GUNTUR: The Army Recruitment Office in Guntur has announced that the online registration and application process for recruitment into the Indian Army for the year 2027 has officially begun.

Colonel Rajath Suvarna, Director of the office, stated that aspiring candidates can now apply for various categories under the Agniveer scheme.

According to the notification on February 13, 2026, applications are invited from unmarried youth belonging to 14 districts of AP, including Kurnool, Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Tirupati, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, and Markapuram.