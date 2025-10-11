Andhra Pradesh boosts AYUSH infrastructure with major funding & 3 new colleges

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav revealed plans for two new Ayurvedic medical colleges in Dharmavaram and Kakinada, and a Unani medical college in Rayalaseema, each costing 70 crore.

Speaking on Friday, October 10, at Dr NTR University during a Mental Health Day event, he also announced that Rs 52.35 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre, for six 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals in Srikakulam, Prakasam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR, Guntur, and Tirupati districts, reported The New Indian Express.

Significant funding for AYUSH expansion

The AYUSH sector in Andhra Pradesh is poised for growth, with the Centre approving 166 crore for the current financial year and 248.89 crore over the past two years. These funds will facilitate the construction of three new AYUSH medical colleges and integrated hospitals across six districts, enhancing access to traditional healthcare.

Upgrades to AYUSH dispensaries and new naturopathy college

The government has allocated 49.76 crore to upgrade 276 AYUSH dispensaries, including reconstructing 90 health centres and building 60 new facilities. Additionally, 23 crore has been earmarked for a 100-bed Government Naturopathy and Yoga College in Visakhapatnam, set to begin admissions in 2026-27.

Gratitude for Central support

Minister Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unprecedented funding and praised AYUSH Commissioner Dinesh Kumar for securing approvals. He highlighted the double-engine government’s commitment, stating that it has enabled record investments in AYUSH infrastructure, paving the way for improved medical education, research, and traditional healthcare access across Andhra Pradesh.