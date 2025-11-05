Andhra Pradesh allocates Rs 113 Crore for tribal school upgrades

The State government has approved Rs 113 crore to provide basic infrastructure in 757 tribal schools spanning nine Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs), declared Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women & Child Development, Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, she specified that Rs 83 crore is earmarked for 558 Ashram schools, while Rs 30 crore will support 199 Gurukulams. “Last year, we spent Rs 155 crore. This year, we are adding another Rs 113 crore to give RO plants, washrooms, and other amenities in every school,” she added.

Sanitation and communication initiatives underway

Construction of 2,012 new toilets, sanctioned via Swachh Andhra Corporation, is already in progress. On the Chief Minister’s directive, pre-paid and coin-operated telephones will be installed in every hostel to enable daily conversations between students and parents.

Teacher staffing and coaching for competitive exams

The minister highlighted that the recent DSC recruitment of over 16,000 posts has ensured regular teachers in all tribal schools, with retention of all 1,100 existing contract teachers.

Additionally, 150 high-achieving students will receive complimentary coaching for IIT, NIT, and NEET at dedicated centres in Parvathipuram and Seethampeta, while a third centre is set to launch shortly in Visakhapatnam.

Furthermore, all 5,000 mini anganwadis across the state have been upgraded to main centres, each now staffed with one teacher and one helper.